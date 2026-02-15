Half of expired Canada work permits held by Indians, over 2 million face status cliff

Many of those affected are former international students who moved on to post-graduation work permits (Image generated using AI).

Nearly half of the temporary work permits that have expired or are set to expire in Canada are held by Indian nationals, placing hundreds of thousands of Indians at the heart of a looming immigration status crisis as Ottawa tightens its policies.

Official data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada show that between 1.05 million and 1.49 million temporary resident permits, including work permits, had expired by the end of 2025. A further 9,27,000 work permits are projected to lapse through 2026, with around 3,15,000 expiring in the first quarter alone.

Combined, more than 2.1 million temporary residents are facing expired or soon-to-expire work permits this year. Indians are the largest national group in this pool, with estimates suggesting that nearly half of these permits are in their names.