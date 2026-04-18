Canada fast-tracks study permits for Indian master’s and PhD students in 2026 : No cap, no PAL

Amid a sharp decline in study permits for Indian students in 2025, Canada has stepped up efforts to attract high-achieving candidates for postgraduate education. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has launched a targeted campaign to promote easier processes, faster doctoral approvals, family accompaniment and clear pathways to work and permanent residency.

The campaign, titled “Get your graduate degree in Canada”, highlights four key benefits for international students. These include simpler processing for most graduate applicants, a two-week processing timeline for PhD visas, the option for spouses and children to accompany students, and post-graduation work rights that can lead to permanent residency.

The measures follow policy changes that came into effect on January 1, 2026. Under these, students enrolling in master’s and doctoral programmes at public universities designated as learning institutions are exempt from the national study-permit cap. They are also not required to submit a Provincial Attestation Letter, a condition that had affected undergraduate and college applicants.

The move comes after a steep fall in the number of Indian students going to Canada. According to IRCC data released in February 2026, study permits issued to Indian nationals dropped from about 188,715 in 2024 to around 94,605 in 2025, a decline of nearly 50%. Rejection rates also rose sharply in several months, driven by stricter financial checks, authenticity verification and overall caps on new permits. New international student arrivals fell by nearly 60% in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the previous year, reducing India’s share from over 30% in 2024 to below 10% by late 2025.

At the same time, Canada has expanded academic ties with India. Under the Canada-India Talent and Innovation Strategy announced in early 2026, more than 20 Canadian university leaders visited India and signed 13 new partnerships. These include collaborations between the University of British Columbia and O.P. Jindal Global University, Dalhousie University and SRM Institute of Science and Technology, and research partnerships involving McGill University and the University of Toronto in areas such as artificial intelligence, clean energy and healthcare. Other linkages involve Panjab University, IIT Tirupati and IISc.

Officials said these partnerships aim to create smoother pathways for students, including joint and dual degrees, research collaboration and scholarships, especially at the graduate level.

Under the revised system, doctoral applicants who submit complete applications from outside Canada, including those for family members, can receive decisions within 14 days. Spouses are eligible for open work permits, while children can either accompany students or apply for study permits.

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Graduates are eligible for a post-graduation work permit of up to three years. This can help them apply for permanent residency through programmes such as Express Entry or provincial nominee schemes.

Education consultants said applicants with strong academic records, confirmed admission to public universities and proof of adequate funds are likely to benefit the most from the new graduate stream.