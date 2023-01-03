Indians Abroad: Driven to Canada by red-tape in Punjab, this engineer is dreaming big in Toronto

Name:

Ranjit Singh Randhawa

My work:

I am Project Manager, Safety, Stantec Consulting Ltd., Waterloo. I also run a successful real estate business.

Roots in Punjab:

I come from Gurdaspur district. We came to Canada at the end of 2003. Those days it was a very lean period for engineers in Punjab. People used to get just Rs 2,000-3000 per month and that too, not everybody. Initially, I tried to get a job in the state electricity board but later I started my own business. However, due to unreasonable demands from government officials and red-tapism I gave that up and instead decided to move to Canada.

Read | Punjabis cheer as Canada adds 16 new occupations to immigration policy

Challenges:

In reality, it was a good change of scenario. There was some racism but very little, now it is almost gone. But still, at that time, people outside Toronto would look oddly at you. Even in Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Indians were not really offered good jobs. I was very lucky to have gotten a break from a Russian manager in a maintenance company. And from then on I tried my best to give excellent performances and continued to rise in my profession.

What is it that you miss the most about Punjab?

If you compare life in Punjab and what we have here, something is missing here but a lot is missing over there. You cannot get both things at one place. If I miss the flexibility and timing of work in India then we have to be more punctual and hard-working over here. In the end, this is what gets us good results.

Advertisement

What is it about Punjab that pains/disappoints you the most?

I would say it is a loss of discipline. People who have power, lose discipline at the very first step. We need to learn to do things with discipline. We must set examples. Top officials must set good examples.

Also Read | Data in Parliament: Chandigarh tops the country in number of students going abroad

What is it that Punjab can replicate from Canada?

Advertisement

Punjab has a natural heritage of agriculture. It has so much resources but we are not actually using these properly. We should adopt a different crop cycle. We could produce vegetables which could be exported across the world. The biggest thing we could do in Punjab is to modernise agriculture in Punjab.

Secret Sauce

Stick to your profession. People get lost here because they keep changing jobs for extra money. You need Canadian experience to get ahead here. So concentrate on your core expertise and they will call you for jobs themselves.

My daily fix

I enjoy the flexibility I have at my workplace. I have a very flexible time frame for my job. I set my own schedules. I can start my day at 10 am if I want to or at 7 am. So my work schedule is dependent on the needs of my clients.

Looking ahead

My plans are to start my own consulting company and hire engineers.