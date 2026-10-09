Canada PR pathway for Indians: Who benefits from new immigration rules?

Up to 33,000 temporary workers to be fast-tracked for permanent residence as Canadian work experience and regional settlement gain importance.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 02:11 PM IST
Canada Visa permitsTwo one-time initiatives, along with changes to the Express Entry system and provincial programmes, are creating opportunities for some temporary workers and professionals in Canada. Indians, including Punjabis employed in key sectors, stand to benefit.
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For Indians hoping to settle in Canada, the question is increasingly not how to get there, but how to stay.

In Brampton and Surrey, and at truck stops and farms in smaller Ontario and Prairie towns, conversations in Punjabi communities are increasingly centred on who will qualify for permanent residence as Canada tightens its immigration policies.

The country is moving away from high-volume immigration towards a more selective approach that favours those already living and working there. Two one-time initiatives, along with changes to the Express Entry system and provincial programmes, are creating opportunities for some temporary workers and professionals. Indians, including Punjabis employed in key sectors, stand to benefit.

In-Canada Workers Initiative

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The most significant measure is the In-Canada Workers Initiative, under which up to 33,000 temporary skilled workers are to be transitioned to permanent residence over 2026 and 2027. At least 20,000 admissions are targeted for 2026, with the rest to follow in 2027. These are additional to the regular annual permanent resident target of 3.8 lakh.

Also Read | Canada says ‘best time ever’ for Indian students to apply, but numbers tell a different story

The initiative does not open a fresh application stream. Instead, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is accelerating existing applications under specified regional and occupation-based programmes, including the Provincial Nominee Program, Atlantic Immigration Program, Rural Community Immigration Pilot, caregiver pilots and Agri-Food Pilot.

The focus is on workers who have lived for at least two years in smaller communities, outside Canada’s 41 major Census Metropolitan Areas, and are employed in sectors facing labour shortages, including agriculture, transportation, healthcare, caregiving and skilled trades.

The criteria fit many Punjabi workers, who have a strong presence in trucking, farming, food processing and other occupations sustaining rural economies. Those who moved beyond major cities, paid taxes and already applied for permanent residence through qualifying regional programmes could see their applications move faster.

Canadian experience gains value

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Canada has also recalibrated its Express Entry system for 2026. New category-based draws target physicians, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience, transport occupations such as pilots and aircraft mechanics, and skilled military recruits. These operate alongside categories covering healthcare and social services, trades, education and French-language proficiency.

Also Read | Canada shortens visa processing time for Indians; visitor visa wait drops to 57 days

Recent rounds have included provincial nominee and Canadian Experience Class draws, a trades draw offering 3,500 invitations at a Comprehensive Ranking System cut-off of 476 in early October, and physician draws with comparatively low cut-offs. Indian professionals already working in Canada could benefit from the emphasis on Canadian experience.

Ontario, meanwhile, has increased the points awarded under its Workforce Priority Stream to candidates who earned at least $80,000 in a single year. Verified through a Canada Revenue Agency Notice of Assessment issued within the past five years, these earnings now fetch 10 points, up from the previous top bracket of eight points for earnings of $70,000 or more. The change was applied automatically to existing profiles in early October.

The Canada dream changes

For many Indians , the shift offers hope, but also underlines how much the immigration route has changed. Truck drivers, farm workers, caregivers and tradespeople settled in smaller towns may find a clearer route to permanent residence. Higher-earning professionals in Ontario could improve their provincial rankings.

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At the same time, permanent resident admissions for Indian citizens fell nearly 25 per cent in the early months of 2026, according to figures cited in recent reports. Study permits and other temporary pathways have tightened, making the once-familiar route from education to work and permanent residence far less certain.

The immigration levels plan for 2027-29, expected by early November, is being closely watched by families in India seeking clues about whether Canada will widen access again.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and National Editor (North) based out of Chandigarh. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she reports at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

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