Canada PR pathway for Indians: Who benefits from new immigration rules?

Two one-time initiatives, along with changes to the Express Entry system and provincial programmes, are creating opportunities for some temporary workers and professionals in Canada. Indians, including Punjabis employed in key sectors, stand to benefit.

For Indians hoping to settle in Canada, the question is increasingly not how to get there, but how to stay.

In Brampton and Surrey, and at truck stops and farms in smaller Ontario and Prairie towns, conversations in Punjabi communities are increasingly centred on who will qualify for permanent residence as Canada tightens its immigration policies.

The country is moving away from high-volume immigration towards a more selective approach that favours those already living and working there. Two one-time initiatives, along with changes to the Express Entry system and provincial programmes, are creating opportunities for some temporary workers and professionals. Indians, including Punjabis employed in key sectors, stand to benefit.