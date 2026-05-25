Accused of extortion, 17 Punjabi youths arrested in Canada; some may face deportation

Seventeen men, most of them of Indian origin, have been arrested by Canada’s Peel Regional Police for allegedly operating an international extortion network that targeted South Asian business owners and community members, particularly in the Punjabi diaspora, across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. Canadian authorities said some of those arrested could also face deportation following criminal proceedings.

The arrests were announced on Sunday as part of a Joint Forces investigation led by Peel Regional Police’s Extortion Task Force. The probe, which began in December 2025, culminated in coordinated raids across multiple locations in April this year, resulting in 106 criminal charges.

Police alleged that the accused were linked to an international organised crime network known as “For Brothers”, which targeted victims in Brampton, Mississauga, Caledon and parts of British Columbia, while also maintaining connections extending to California in the United States.

According to investigators, victims — including restaurant owners and trucking company operators — were subjected to repeated extortion demands. Police said refusal to comply often led to violent retaliation, including shootings and arson attacks.

“Extortion is not confined to one region but connected both nationally and internationally. Addressing it requires strong cross-border collaboration and intelligence-sharing among agencies,” Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said while announcing the arrests.

Duraiappah said the crackdown reflected coordinated efforts by multiple law enforcement agencies to “disrupt these networks and hold those responsible accountable”. He also acknowledged the fear generated within the South Asian community, saying police remained committed to stopping such crimes and ensuring community safety.

Police linked the accused to 24 incidents overall, including 16 violent offences involving shootings and arson attacks. Investigators said at least 324 rounds were fired across several incidents connected to the network.

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One of the cases cited by investigators involved an alleged shooting and arson attack at a residential property in Caledon, followed minutes later by another shooting at a business establishment in Brampton.

Authorities said the operation also led to the seizure of six firearms, illicit drugs, multiple mobile phones, SIM cards and fraudulent identity documents.

Those arrested were identified as Iqbal Singh Bhagria, 25, of Brampton; Akashdeep Singh, 24, of Norval; Ravinder Singh, 25, of Surrey; Jashanbir Singh, 21, of Surrey; Dilawarpreet Singh, 26, of Brampton; Mandeep Singh, 21, of Brampton; Prabhdeep Sohal, 22, of Brampton; Partapbir Ghuman, 22, of Brampton; Ajaydeep Singh, 29, of Brampton; Navroop Singh, 24, of Brampton; Rajan Singh, 28, of Barrie; Amritjot Singh, 22, of Brampton; Jashanpreet Singh, 22, of Brampton; Guneet Guneet, 27, of Brampton; Sukhwinder Singh, 32, of Brampton; Mohinder Singh, 30, of Brampton; and Gautam Gautam, 22, of Manteca, California. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Canadian authorities said six individuals charged by Peel Regional Police could face immigration-related consequences, including removal from Canada after completion of criminal proceedings.

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Separately, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) detained six people on grounds of immigration inadmissibility. CBSA President Erin O’Gorman said the agency had intensified immigration enforcement linked to extortion-related activities.

“As of May 7, 2026, we have opened 446 immigration investigations, issued 118 removal orders and enforced 55 removals,” O’Gorman said.

The latest arrests come amid growing concern in Canada over a sharp rise in extortion attempts targeting South Asian communities, especially in regions with large Punjabi populations such as Peel Region in Ontario and Surrey in British Columbia.

Peel Police had set up a dedicated Extortion Investigative Task Force in 2023 after a surge in complaints from business owners reporting threats, intimidation and violence. Earlier investigations, including Project Outsource conducted during 2024-25, had similarly uncovered networks allegedly involved in extortion, organised violence and towing industry fraud.

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Law enforcement agencies in Canada have repeatedly flagged how such groups allegedly use social media platforms, spoofed phone numbers and threats of drive-by shootings or arson attacks to extort money from members of the South Asian business community. Police have also said many cases remain underreported due to fear of reprisals.

In January this year, the Canadian federal government announced funding support of up to 1 million Canadian dollars to assist Peel Police in tackling extortion-related crimes, strengthening victim support services and enhancing inter-agency coordination.