Surrey crackdown: Over 30 Indian-origin men deported as Canada targets ‘foot soldiers’ of violent extortion rings

Till March this year, the Canada Border Services Agency has carried out at least 35 enforced removals of Indian-origin men tied to organised extortion rings. (Image generated using AI)

This year, Canadian authorities have deported over 30 young men of Indian origin suspected of involvement in organised extortion rings that have terrorised communities across British Columbia’s Lower Mainland and spread into other provinces. Among these are Prabhjot Singh, Lovebir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu, all in their twenties.

By mid-March 2026, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) had carried out at least 35 enforced removals tied to these networks, part of a broader operation that opened 372 immigration investigations and issued 70 removal orders as police and border officials worked hand-in-hand to disrupt cross-border criminal activity.

Twenty-year-old Prabhjot, the most recent high-profile case, was arrested by the Surrey Police Service in early 2026 after investigators linked him to an active extortion network operating in the region. Following his detention, Surrey Police shared detailed intelligence with the CBSA, which determined he was inadmissible on grounds of organised criminality. He was swiftly removed from Canada and returned to India.