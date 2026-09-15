Canada deports 4 more Indians in extortion crackdown, total reaches 111

Canada has removed four more Indian nationals in an immigration crackdown targeting foreign nationals allegedly linked to extortion networks, taking the total number of deportations under the drive to 111.

The campaign has focused heavily on cases involving young Indian nationals, including men of Punjabi origin, accused of links to criminal organisations targeting South Asian businesses and families in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

The latest cases involve Palwinder Singh, Jasmer Singh, Amitoz Bajwa and Sahibjot Singh. All four were found inadmissible under Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) on grounds linked to organised or serious criminality, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

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The CBSA said it had issued 188 removal orders across Canada as of September 3. Of these, 91 were in the Pacific region, which includes British Columbia and the Lower Mainland, resulting in 58 removals. The Prairies accounted for 47 orders and 30 removals, while the Greater Toronto Area recorded 50 orders and 23 removals.

The number of cases has risen steadily since the enforcement drive intensified in 2025. By March this year, Canadian authorities had reported about 372 immigration investigations, 70 removal orders and 35 enforced removals. By May, the figures had increased to 446 investigations, 118 orders and 55 removals. By June, there were 484 investigations, 139 orders and 81 removals.

The operation is being conducted by the CBSA in coordination with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, provincial and municipal police forces and immigration authorities.

The CBSA said Palwinder Singh was linked to an extortion-related shooting in 2025 and was found to be a member of a criminal organisation. Amitoz Bajwa was linked to firearms offences and an extortion-related shooting.

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Jasmer Singh had been convicted of forcible confinement, while Sahibjot Singh admitted an association with an organisation involved in a pattern of criminal activity, according to the agency.

The four were found inadmissible following proceedings before Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board and were subsequently removed.

Other cases have involved young men who entered Canada on study permits or other temporary status.

Arshdeep Singh, about 22, entered Canada on a study permit in 2022. He was detained in November 2025 and later found inadmissible for membership in a criminal organisation. He was deported under escort on January 19, 2026.

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Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu, 25, had been in Canada since 2016 as a temporary resident and was previously linked to the Ruffians gang in Surrey. He was detained in November 2025 and deported on February 3 after being found inadmissible for organised criminality.

Prabhjot Singh, 20, was arrested by the Surrey Police in connection with an extortion network and subsequently deported after being found inadmissible for organised criminality. Police later released his photograph, seeking further information.

Lovebir Singh, 22, was also linked to extortion networks in Surrey and deported as part of the enforcement drive.

In some cases, immigration proceedings have followed criminal convictions. Parminder Singh, about 22, was sentenced to 7.5 years in Edmonton for his role in an extortion and arson racket targeting South Asian homebuilders. He is expected to face deportation after completing his sentence.

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In May, Peel Regional Police arrested 17 men, mostly of Punjabi origin and aged between about 21 and 32, in connection with 24 incidents attributed to the “Four Brothers” or “For Brothers” network.