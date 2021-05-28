Canada-based Moga youth’s Guinness record now part of pvt course in US

Prior to making three Guinness World records in spinning a basketball on a toothbrush in his mouth and one Guinness world record of spinning three basketballs on fingers, Canada-based Sandeep Singh Kaila (29) would often compete in shooting volleyball competitions or work at his father’s farm at their village Baduwal in Moga district.

The Punjab youngster’s feat of achieving the Guinness World records now finds a mention in the American Online Achieve 3000 programme, a course being offered privately to students in public, private schools in the US.

In fact, Sandeep’s feats of all the four Guinness World records and his practice regime figures in the worksheets in the chapter on the Guinness records in the course.

“While I would play shooting volleyball in my village apart from working on my father Mukhtiar Singh’s farm, I would also try to balance the volleyball on my fingers. In 2017, when I first attempted the Guinness world record of balancing the basketball holding a toothbrush in my mouth and broke the previous record of 46.16 seconds with a new time of 53 seconds, it encouraged me to try for more attempts. After shifting to Canada, I made three more records and to see my feat in the online curriculum programme is the biggest motivation for me. I hope youth in Punjab too will get motivated from this feat,” shared Sandeep.

While he also competed in shot-put, discus throw and javelin events for Arjun Dass College, Dharamkot apart from playing volleyball, Sandeep’s attempt of spinning the basketball on a toothbrush held in his mouth on April 8, 2017 saw him breaking the previous record of 46.16 seconds held by Mohnish Nikam of India. Singh would make the record of 53 seconds before moving to Canada, where he would once again break the previous Guinness world record of 55.90 seconds by Istan Csapo of Hungary with a new Guinness record of 60.50 seconds on December 25, 2017. Two years later, Sandeep would once again make the new Guinness world record with a timing of one minute and 8.15 seconds on January 1, 2019 at Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada.

Sandeep, who now works as a process assistant with Amazon, also made the Guinness world record of spinning three basketballs together with a time of 20.98 seconds on March 20, 2019 breaking the previous record of 17.80 seconds held by Diego Soto of Mexico. “While I started balancing volleyball as a 12-year-old during the volleyball competitions for my school and college, balancing basketball was a different challenge. As one needs to do with only a specified and approved basketball by FIBA, the world governing body, it takes time to adjust. When I made the first Guinness record in my village, a lot of fans watched my feat on social media. Later, I was invited to Canada and made two new records once again apart from another record. The key of to see the movement of the ball and air too and that comes with practice,” shared Sandeep.

While Sandeep’s two more records of spinning three basketballs this year are pending approval, the Punjabi youth is also trying to opt for records in new categories like spinning five basketballs in coming months.

“I was the first person to achieve the record timing of more than one minute and whenever I get free times form my job, I try to attempt more records. While I understand that this is not a fully professional sport, I see these records as motivating and following my passion and to inspire youth,” said Sandeep.