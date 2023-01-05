Canada-based gangster ‘takes responsibility’ for murder in Ludhiana’s Jagraon in unverified FB post

A day after two unidentified assailants barged into the house of one Paramjit Singh (45) at Bardeke village of Jagraon in Punjab’s Ludhiana district and shot him dead, Canada-based fugitive gangster Arsh Dalla claimed responsibility for the killing in an unverified Facebook post.

In the FB post posted from the account of one Jaspreet Singh, a person claiming to be Arsh Dalla wrote that he got the man killed to take revenge for his brother’s suicide. “.. My younger brother Dilpreet Dhaliwal of Minian village was harassed and he died by suicide because of this man.. so I got him killed to take revenge of my brother’s killing…,” said the post, while tagging accounts of other gangster groups, including Jaipal Bhullar-Jassi gang and Davinder Bambiha gang.

Arsh Dalla, a native of Moga who is suspected to be hiding in Canada, is one of the most wanted gangsters in Punjab. A red corner notice was also issued against him.

An officer from Ludhiana rural police said that it was suspected that Jaspreet Singh, from whose account the post has been uploaded, is slain gangster Jaspreet Jassi of Kharar. “Maybe his account is being misused to mislead the police,” said the officer.

Ludhiana rural SSP Harjit Singh said that the FB post was still unverified. “Our focus is to identify the real assailants who shot him dead. These gangs use several FB accounts and names to mislead police investigation. It is not a typical extortion or threat case. It is being verified if the victim had received any threats in the past,” the SSP said.

On Thursday, two assailants barged into the house of Paramjit and shot him dead in broad daylight around 2 pm. They had arrived in a car with a Delhi registration number. Paramjit was an electrician and owned one acre of land. An FIR was registered at the Jagraon Sadar police station under murder charges.