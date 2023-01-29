Canada-based Arsh Dalla, three other gangsters hiding abroad booked for smuggling weapons to create unrest in Punjab

The Moga police in Punjab Saturday registered a fresh First Information Report (FIR) against four gangsters hiding abroad, including Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), for allegedly smuggling weapons to create unrest in Punjab.

Three other gangsters booked from Dalla’s gang and also allegedly hiding abroad are Jackpal Singh, a native of Kothe Patti Mohabbat of Moga (currently believed to be hiding in Malaysia); Amritpal Singh of Chand Nawan of Moga (currently believed to be hiding in Manila of Philippines) and Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, a native of Buiyan Wala village of Ferozepur (currently believed to be hiding in Philippines).

A fifth accused named in the FIR is Harpreet Singh alias Harry, a local from Mohalla Loharia of Moga, and currently an active member of the Dalla gang in Punjab, according to the police.

The FIR registered under sections 25 (6), 25 (7) and 25 (8) of the Arms Act at the Moga city south police station states that the Dalla gang was smuggling weapons in Punjab to execute some terror activities and create unrest. It further states that Harpreet Singh alias Harry works for the Dalla gang and recently he was sent some weapons by booked gangsters to carry out violence and disturb peace in Punjab.

Inspector Lachhman Singh, station house officer of Moga City South police station, said Harpreet Singh alias Harry was arrested and a 32-bore pistol with four cartridges was recovered from him.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 9 declared Dalla a designated terrorist after it found his involvement in heinous crimes such as murder, extortion and targeted killings besides terror activities.