Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Campaign for release of Sikh prisoners will be taken to villages: SGPC

“The rights of the minorities are being undermined in the country, and different policies are being adopted for the majority and the minority communities,” Badal said.

The SGPC and SAD are seeking the release of Sikh prisoners who it claims are lodged in different prisons despite having completed their sentences. (Representational/File)
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will take the signature campaign for the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) to people at the village level, its chief Harjinder Singh Dhami Saturday said.

A decision in this regard was taken at a joint meeting of the SGPC and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at the historic Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib in Ludhiana’s Alamgir. The meeting was attended by Dhami, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal apart from SGPC members and senior Akali leaders.

Dhami said, “More than 16 lakh forms have been filled so far as part of the signature campaign launched by the SGPC for the release of Sikh prisoners in December. The campaign will now be intensified and taken to people at the village level from February 18. For this meetings will be organised in at least four places in every Assembly constituency”.

Dhami said the members expressed satisfaction over work done so far by the SGPC for the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’.

Badal urged the leaders to get the maximum number of people from villages to join the campaign. “The rights of the minorities are being undermined in the country, and different policies are being adopted for the majority and the minority communities,” he said.

Badal also hit out at the the Centre over its move to procure helmets for Sikh soldiers and stopping fellowships and scholarships related to minorities. The SGPC and SAD are seeking the release of Sikh prisoners who it claims are lodged in different prisons despite having completed their sentences.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 04:40 IST
