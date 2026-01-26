Saffron turban, campaign against drugs: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s Republic Day message from Fazilka

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Monday announced a foot march as a campaign against drugs while delivering his Republic Day speech. Wearing a saffron turban, a white Nehru coat and black sunglasses, Kataria addressed residents of Fazilka after unfurling the national flag on the 77th Republic Day during a state-level function held in the border district of Punjab.

In his Republic Day address, the Governor highlighted a long list of achievements of the Punjab government over the past four years, while also speaking at length on Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Kataria said, “From this border district of Punjab, I announce to carry out a pada yatra which will be a Nasha Virodhi Abhiyan (campaign against drugs) from February 8 to February 11. It will start from Fazilka and will cover Ferozepur and Tarn Taran. It is my aim to spread a message among the masses to make this campaign against drugs their own campaign.”

He added, “I can’t say that drug supply has stopped or cross-border supply via drones has stopped altogether in the state, but yes, it has reduced considerably due to consistent efforts by the state police. We all have to make efforts to make Punjab Rangla Punjab and Nasha Mukt Punjab. Without active public participation, the fight against drugs is not possible. However, together we will do it.”

When mediapersons asked him on the sidelines of the function about his proposed pada yatra and how the state government targeted visits by previous Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit to border areas, Kataria said, “I don’t know about all that, but what I can say is that after I took over as Governor of Punjab, I have tried working in coordination with the state government.”

“Even in the past, I had organised a Tiranga Yatra, which was attended by both the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana. Whatever the issues are, their solutions can be found through dialogue,” added Kataria, who organised the Tiranga Yatra in Chandigarh in August.

Asked about the choice of his turban colour, the Governor said, “I am wearing a Kesari turban and I strongly believe that the country has faced all challenges respecting the Kesari baana.”

Military achievements

Earlier, while addressing the gathering in Hindi, Kataria referred to India’s military strength and recent achievements.

“During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army neutralised the missiles — or so-called crackers — coming from the Pakistan side. For the first time, all of them were neutralised like firecrackers in the air itself. Now the world knows that India is not of the 1962 era but of 2025 — Atmanirbhar, Viksit and making strides in every field.”

He said that in 2025, India’s men’s cricket team won the Champions Trophy, while the women’s team won their maiden World Cup and many other accolades. He also mentioned that India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

Kataria further stated that India has 1.94 lakh startups, out of which 76,000 have women directors, and that GST rationalisation was carried out last year. Referring to security operations, he said that after the Pahalgam attack last year, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev were conducted, reflecting India’s “valour and courage”.

Punjab government initiatives

The Governor lauded the Punjab government, stating that 90 per cent of domestic consumers are receiving zero power bills under the scheme of 600 free electricity units per bimonthly.

He praised the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, which will provide health cover up to Rs 10 lakh to all families in Punjab. Kataria also announced that he himself would donate one ambulance to the Red Cross Society of Fazilka.

On the education front, he said that in 2024, Punjab secured the number one position in the National Achievement Survey, while teachers are being sent to Finland and Singapore for training to improve education standards.

Fazilka’s legacy

Speaking about Fazilka, the Governor recalled that Indian men’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill hails from the district. He also reflected on the town’s pre-partition importance.

“Before Partition, Fazilka was a big wool mandi of the country. After Partition, it suffered, but even now it is a major market of kinnow, cotton, wheat and paddy. Its mithai Tosha is world-famous, and Baba Pokhran of Fazilka was behind the Jhoomer rattan shaili of Punjab.”

Kataria also listed figures related to the war against drugs, including seizures of narcotics, cross-border drones and action against drug suppliers. He highlighted other initiatives, such as the plan to repair 19,000 km of link roads and the upcoming Malwa Canal project.

Tribute to soldiers and people of Punjab

While speaking from Fazilka, the Governor remembered the sacrifice of 232 soldiers at Asafwala village of this district during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, where a memorial now stands.

“Being a border district, Fazilka has braved Indo-Pak wars in the past. Soldiers protect the borders, and area residents have always helped the Army whenever needed. Courageous people of Punjab have always been on the forefront to guard our borders.”

Referring to last year’s floods during August–September, he said the spirit of Punjabis was evident in how people helped each other and bravely faced adversity, becoming “an inspiration for the whole country”.

The Governor was accompanied by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, Chief Secretary K A P Sinha, and other dignitaries. On the occasion, he also congratulated Padma awardees from Punjab.