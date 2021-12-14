scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
MUST READ

Campaign against drug abuse: Raids conducted at 1,169 places, 98 FIRs registered, 100 people arrested in Haryana

In the raids, 3.5 kg opium, 20.03 gm smack, 117.85 gm heroin, 13.91 kg poppy husk, 35.59 kg ganja and 20 injections were seized.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
December 14, 2021 10:12:59 pm
drug abuse, Haryana drug abuse, Anil Vij, drug raids, Chandigarh news, Chandigarh, Indian express, Indian express news, Haryana newsHaryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that according to reports received from different districts, 3,315 police personnel of 442 teams raided 1,169 places as part of the campaign. (File)

Following the directions of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, a special drive was launched by the police against drug abuse across the state from 5 am on Tuesday, in which 100 people were arrested and 98 FIRs were registered under the NDPS Act.

Vij said that according to reports received from different districts, 3,315 police personnel of 442 teams raided 1,169 places as part of the campaign. In the raids, 3.5 kg opium, 20.03 gm smack, 117.85 gm heroin, 13.91 kg poppy husk, 35.59 kg ganja and 20 injections were seized.

More from Chandigarh

He added that this special campaign was launched to eradicate drug addiction from the state. “The road-map for this campaign was prepared in the recently held departmental meeting and today this campaign has been carried out by the police. Such campaigns would continue in the future as well and if needed, more strict steps would also be taken,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement