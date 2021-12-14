Campaign against drug abuse: Raids conducted at 1,169 places, 98 FIRs registered, 100 people arrested in Haryana

Following the directions of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, a special drive was launched by the police against drug abuse across the state from 5 am on Tuesday, in which 100 people were arrested and 98 FIRs were registered under the NDPS Act.

Vij said that according to reports received from different districts, 3,315 police personnel of 442 teams raided 1,169 places as part of the campaign. In the raids, 3.5 kg opium, 20.03 gm smack, 117.85 gm heroin, 13.91 kg poppy husk, 35.59 kg ganja and 20 injections were seized.

He added that this special campaign was launched to eradicate drug addiction from the state. “The road-map for this campaign was prepared in the recently held departmental meeting and today this campaign has been carried out by the police. Such campaigns would continue in the future as well and if needed, more strict steps would also be taken,” he added.