Call special session to formulate Covid strategy: AAP

Senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, has demanded that a special session of the legislative Assembly should be convened at the earliest to discuss the plan to formulate a strategy to deal with the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement issued here Cheema also appealed to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to increase the annual budget for health services to 25 per cent, so that the “bad situation” in the state due to Covid-19 pandemic can be dealt with in a proper manner.

Cheema said that despite Punjab being a rich state of India the health facilities here are in a very bad condition.

“Due to the growing influence of Covid, the number of Corona patients in Punjab is increasing day by day,” he said. He added that there were more than 4.5 lakh Covid patients in the state and the death toll had reached 11,000, much higher than the national average, which was a matter of great concern.