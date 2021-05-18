Call special session to discuss ‘blackmailing of legislators’: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday demanded convening a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to “discuss the manner in which ministers and legislators were being first encouraged to engage in corruption and then blackmailed to prevent them from speaking against the government”.

SAD spokesperson and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said it was “shocking that the Congress legislator had laid bare the fact that the government was creating files against its own legislators to prevent them from raising their voice against the Chief Minister”.

“This is a clear case of breach of privilege and the Vidhan Sabha should deliberate on this to ascertain who patronised the acts of corruption, who created the files of the said acts and who was blackmailing the legislators to buy their silence,” said Cheema.

The Akali leader said it was the “duty of the CM to take action against anyone indulging in corrupt activities. Similarly government agencies should not be used to settle scores with either own legislators or those of the opposition”.