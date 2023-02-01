Call CM helpline to alert against strays in Himachal Pradesh

In a bid to curb the menace of stray animals, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to the citizens to call CM helpline to alert authorities about strays.

The CM has issued directions to officials to act on complaints by citizens regarding stray animals on the streets. The helpline (1100) will connect callers to the department concerned, Sukhu said.

“Stray animals are one of the reasons behind road accidents. Farmers too have become indifferent as they let their cattle out on to the streets to fend for themselves.

Providing shelter to these strays will help in curbing the menace,” said Sukhu. The information given on the helpline will be shared with the veterinary officers of the block concerned to further initiate action.

The CM also stressed on developing an app in which pictures of the abandoned cattle can be shared directly to the Animal Husbandry department.

The accountability of officers will be fixed to respond to complaints as well as initiate measures to curb stray menace in a time-bound manner, he said.

Animal Husbandry department will collaborate with forest department to identify suitable land for grazing adjacent to ‘Gau Sadans’ and cow sanctuaries, the MC said.