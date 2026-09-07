Canada Police release photos of Indians charged in extortion cases

Some of the accused were known in the community by aliases. (Express Photo)

The police in Canada’s Calgary have released photographs of 15 men charged in connection with a series of violent extortion incidents targeting the city’s South Asian community, urging the public to provide information about the suspects and their associates.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said 16 people face 56 charges linked to the extortion investigations. The police said only one remains in custody, while the others have been released on bail, and none of those charged is Canadian citizens.

Most of the accused are of Punjabi origin from India and are in Canada on student or work visas, according to police briefings and media reports.