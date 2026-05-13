Two years after toy train tragedy in Chandigarh’s Elante mall, probe finds lapses, but names no one responsible

The copy of the 33-page report, which is shared with The Indian Express, focuses on the absence of an attendant and lapses on part of the operator. The inquiry was conducted by the then Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Chandigarh Administration.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readChandigarhMay 13, 2026 02:20 PM IST
elnate toy train deathOn June 22, 2024, Shahbaz Singh, 11, died after a toy train overturned at Elante mall. (File Photo/Jagpreet Singh Sandhu)
Make us preferred source on Google

Two years after the death of an 11-year-old in a toy train accident at Chandigarh’s Elante mall, the magisterial probe into the incident finds lapses that caused the incident, recommended measures, but failed to ascertain the responsible party.

The copy of the 33-page report, which is shared with The Indian Express, focuses on the absence of an attendant and lapses on part of the operator. The inquiry was conducted by the then Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Chandigarh Administration.

On June 22, 2024, Shahbaz Singh, 11, died after a toy train overturned at Elante mall. An FIR was lodged and an investigation is underway.

The enquiry officer said that the probe findings are “confined to safety regulations only”. The report said that the agreement had put the sole responsibility on the agency, Pixyland, for all statutory obligations vis-à-vis compliances, safety norms, and precautions for prevention of accidents etc.

It was also found that Pixyland bought the toy train from one LOOK GAME in 2023.

“But no manual was given by the manufacturer… regarding vehicle introduction and specifications, vehicle regular checklist and operation guidelines, vehicle working instructions and safety regulations for drivers etc,” the report said.

The family of the deceased paid Rs 400 for the ride, though the ride was supposed to be free of cost as per clause 6 of the agreement and as informed by Pixyland in its reply.

Story continues below this ad

However, this statement seems to be contrary in the directions for riders poster pasted on the ticketing counter, which said, “Please note, if we fail to provide a ticket, your ride will be considered free”, suggesting that the operator/ owner used to charge the visitor for the ride, the report said. Notably, the ticket was not provided to the family of the deceased.

“In the absence of any prescribed restrictions by the manufacturer of the toy train vis-à-vis the weight and age of the visitor/user riding the toy train, it may not be possible to ascertain fault on the part of operator/driver of the train with regard to allowing the child (deceased) or for that matter any person to ride the train,” the report further mentioned.

According to the findings, the attendant, if any engaged by the agency, was neither present at the time of loading the visitors nor at the time of accident as can be seen from the CCTV footage.

Also, from the CCTV footage, it seems that no oral instructions with regard to safety measures to be abided by users during the ride on the toy train were given either by the driver or any attendant, the report added.

Story continues below this ad

“As can be seen from the CCTV footage, the father of one of the children sitting in the same compartment pulled the child off the toy train, when the toy train was in motion, which too could lead to any freak accident. Had the attendant been present there, he would not have allowed the same to happen. Similarly as can be seen from CCTV footage, the child named Shahbaz (deceased) leaned out of the window in the 4th and 5th row of the toy train waving to his relatives and family, maybe in a state of excitement. Had there been an attendant on the site, he would have immediately instructed the child and his family to refrain from such activity as this may lead to any accident,” the report mentioned.

Safety grills, presence of attendant may have averted the accident

According to the probe, the provision of safety grills on the windows/door of the train and seatbelt inside the compartment may have averted this accident.

UT officials recommended that the manufacturer may be asked to undertake the safety audit of the train in future to make alterations in the design/manufacturing by adding more safety features. They also suggested that the manual for all such machines shall mandatorily be provided to the buyer at the time of purchase.

Story continues below this ad

The report stated that an attendant could have prevented such unsafe actions.

The report recommended stricter enforcement of Chandigarh’s Controlling of Places of Public Amusement, 2016 policy, regular inspections of gaming zones, trained operators for all rides, and stronger monitoring mechanisms to prevent similar accidents in future.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments