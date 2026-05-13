Two years after toy train tragedy in Chandigarh’s Elante mall, probe finds lapses, but names no one responsible

Two years after the death of an 11-year-old in a toy train accident at Chandigarh’s Elante mall, the magisterial probe into the incident finds lapses that caused the incident, recommended measures, but failed to ascertain the responsible party.

The copy of the 33-page report, which is shared with The Indian Express, focuses on the absence of an attendant and lapses on part of the operator. The inquiry was conducted by the then Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Chandigarh Administration.

On June 22, 2024, Shahbaz Singh, 11, died after a toy train overturned at Elante mall. An FIR was lodged and an investigation is underway.

The enquiry officer said that the probe findings are “confined to safety regulations only”. The report said that the agreement had put the sole responsibility on the agency, Pixyland, for all statutory obligations vis-à-vis compliances, safety norms, and precautions for prevention of accidents etc.

It was also found that Pixyland bought the toy train from one LOOK GAME in 2023.

“But no manual was given by the manufacturer… regarding vehicle introduction and specifications, vehicle regular checklist and operation guidelines, vehicle working instructions and safety regulations for drivers etc,” the report said.

The family of the deceased paid Rs 400 for the ride, though the ride was supposed to be free of cost as per clause 6 of the agreement and as informed by Pixyland in its reply.

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However, this statement seems to be contrary in the directions for riders poster pasted on the ticketing counter, which said, “Please note, if we fail to provide a ticket, your ride will be considered free”, suggesting that the operator/ owner used to charge the visitor for the ride, the report said. Notably, the ticket was not provided to the family of the deceased.

“In the absence of any prescribed restrictions by the manufacturer of the toy train vis-à-vis the weight and age of the visitor/user riding the toy train, it may not be possible to ascertain fault on the part of operator/driver of the train with regard to allowing the child (deceased) or for that matter any person to ride the train,” the report further mentioned.

According to the findings, the attendant, if any engaged by the agency, was neither present at the time of loading the visitors nor at the time of accident as can be seen from the CCTV footage.

Also, from the CCTV footage, it seems that no oral instructions with regard to safety measures to be abided by users during the ride on the toy train were given either by the driver or any attendant, the report added.

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“As can be seen from the CCTV footage, the father of one of the children sitting in the same compartment pulled the child off the toy train, when the toy train was in motion, which too could lead to any freak accident. Had the attendant been present there, he would not have allowed the same to happen. Similarly as can be seen from CCTV footage, the child named Shahbaz (deceased) leaned out of the window in the 4th and 5th row of the toy train waving to his relatives and family, maybe in a state of excitement. Had there been an attendant on the site, he would have immediately instructed the child and his family to refrain from such activity as this may lead to any accident,” the report mentioned.

Safety grills, presence of attendant may have averted the accident

According to the probe, the provision of safety grills on the windows/door of the train and seatbelt inside the compartment may have averted this accident.

UT officials recommended that the manufacturer may be asked to undertake the safety audit of the train in future to make alterations in the design/manufacturing by adding more safety features. They also suggested that the manual for all such machines shall mandatorily be provided to the buyer at the time of purchase.

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The report stated that an attendant could have prevented such unsafe actions.

The report recommended stricter enforcement of Chandigarh’s Controlling of Places of Public Amusement, 2016 policy, regular inspections of gaming zones, trained operators for all rides, and stronger monitoring mechanisms to prevent similar accidents in future.