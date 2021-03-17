CAG suspects fraudulent payment of Rs 18.98 crore to SC/ST students in Haryana

The CAG report for the year ended on March 31, 2019 was tabled in the Assembly Tuesday.

Pointing out irregularities in the disbursement of scholarships to the SC/ST students of higher education in Haryana, the CAG suspects “ fraudulent payment of Rs 18.98 crore was made by manipulating Aadhaar numbers of students”.

According to the statement, a payment of scholarship of Rs 9.65 crore was suspected to be fraudulent as their details could not be verified with supporting records.