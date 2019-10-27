CAG seeks more time to complete audit of ‘debt due’ to be paid to Rapid Metro

THE Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on an application filed by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for seeking extension in the time period given to it for financial audit of the ‘debt due’ to be paid to the Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Limited as termination payment for cancellation of its contract for running the Gurgaon metro train.

Advertising

On October 4, a division bench of the High Court had ordered the CAG to appoint a team of auditors for the financial audit and complete the process within a period of 30 days. However, the CAG has expressed inability to complete the process within the given time period. While issuing notice to the HSVP as well as the Rapid Metrorail, the Court has adjourned the matter to October 31.

The matter pertains to the cancellation of the contract between HSVP and the Rapid Metrorail and the handing over of the project to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). It was in the contract that HSVP was required to pay 80 per cent of the debt due to the Rapid Metrorail in case of cancellation of the contract.