Cafe gutted in fire as cylinder explodes in Mohali Phase 3

Firemen try to control the fire at the cafe in Mohali, on Tuesday. (Express photo) Firemen try to control the fire at the cafe in Mohali, on Tuesday. (Express photo)

A cafe gutted in fire at Phase 3-B2 market late Tuesday night. Nobody was injured in the incident, however, a major portion of the building was damaged. The fire was said to be caused due to explosion of an LPG cylinder.

Fire broke out in Amigo Cafe around 11.30 pm after two LPG cylinders exploded. The fire brigade reached the spot after about an hour of the incident and controlled the fire.

President of the Phase 3-B2 market committee, Jatinderpal Singh JP said that a major portion of the cafe had gutted in fire. “The flames were 10 to 15 feet high after two explosions took place inside the cafe. When we reached the spot, we found out that the incident took place due explosion of LPG cylinders,” added JP.

Incidences of fire breakout have become commonplace in the district. The Fire department in its fire safety audit in March this year, found that many buildings were not equipped with fire safety norms. The district administration is yet to take any action against the buildings where equipment of fire safety were inadequate.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App