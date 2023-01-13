scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Cable, equipment stolen from ISBT solar power plant

IN ANOTHER theft of cables from solar power plants, thieves took away a cable along with other equipment from solar power plant installed on the rooftop of ISBT, Sector 43. The thieves also damaged half a dozen pieces of equipment installed at the solar power plant. In a complaint to the police, Sukhwinder Singh, project […]

The thieves also damaged half a dozen pieces of equipment installed at the solar power plant. (Representational/File)
IN ANOTHER theft of cables from solar power plants, thieves took away a cable along with other equipment from solar power plant installed on the rooftop of ISBT, Sector 43.

The thieves also damaged half a dozen pieces of equipment installed at the solar power plant.

In a complaint to the police, Sukhwinder Singh, project director, Crest, which regulates the solar power plants in Chandigarh, reported that unknown persons stole away cable and other equipment of solar power plant installed at ISBT-43, and damaged other equipment of solar power plant on November 26, December 4 and December 11 last year.

A case was registered at Sector 36 police station.

At least seven theft incidents of solar cable from different solar power plants were reported in the last three months. Police have failed to make any headway in these cases.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 02:57 IST
