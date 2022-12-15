From October 1, 2022: Cabinet okays levying Haryana Rural Development Fee on all agri produce

The Haryana government will now levy the Haryana Rural Development fee – at a rate to be fixed – on all agricultural produce, including paddy of all varieties. The fee can be imposed on the produce with effect from October 1, 2022. The decision was taken in the meeting of state’s council of ministers held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The Cabinet approved draft of the Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill to further amend the Haryana Rural Development Act, 1986.

The state government has also decided to fix the Haryana Rural Development fee on paddy of all varieties at the rate of Rs 50 per quintal if sold at a price of over Rs 2,500 per quintal on a lump sum basis and at the rate of 2 per cent of the sale proceeds if the paddy is sold at a price up to Rs 2,500 per quintal. “It has been further directed that this decision of the state government would be implemented with effect from October 1, 2022, after the amendment in the HRD Act is passed by the Legislative Assembly,” a state government spokesperson said.

“In the said Act, for sub-section (1) of Section 5 of the Haryana Rural Development Act, 1986, has been substituted, meaning that a fee shall be notified at a rate, as may be fixed by the state government from time to time, on the sale proceeds of agricultural produce bought or sold or brought for processing in the notified market area levied on the dealer for the purposes of the Act, provided that except in case of agricultural produce brought for processing no fee shall be leviable in respect of any transaction in which delivery of the agricultural produce bought or sold is not actually made and the fee shall be leviable on the dealer only in respect of a transaction in which delivery is actually made,” the amendment mentions.

The Cabinet approved amendments in Haryana Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 2016, under which Child Care Leave of two years will now be permissible to single male government employee as well.

“Now, a single male government employee (an unmarried, widower or legally divorcee government employee) and a female government employee can avail of Child Care Leave for a maximum period of two years (i.e. 730 days) during the entire service for taking care of his/her two eldest surviving children up to the age of 18 years,” the spokesperson said.

“As per the amendment, the condition of Child Care Leave for children less than 18 years will not be applicable to Divyang children, if impairment is more than 60% as per the impairment certificate issued by the competent authority and if Divyang child is completely dependent on the female government employee or single male government employee as the case maybe,” the spokesperson added.

The Cabinet approved draft of the Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, further to amend the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Act, 2016. “The proposed amendment has been done to approve any incentives, relaxations, exemptions or grant clearances on the recommendations of the Empowered Executive Committee in Mega Projects and Ultra Mega Projects beyond the package of fiscal incentives under any policy for industrial development of any sector in force as notified by the government from time to time,” the spokesperson said. The Cabinet decided that “every village watchman shall receive per month an honorarium as fixed and notified by the government from time to time along with Employee Provident Fund benefits which shall be governed by provisions of the Employee Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952”.

The Cabinet decided that “Director or Deputy Commissioner, as the case maybe, shall assess the amount due, if any, from the person removed under sub-section (3) on account of any loss, waste or mis-application of Gram Fund or property as consequence of his negligence or misconduct and the Deputy Commissioner shall recover the amount of loss within a period of three months from the date of order and if the amount is not recovered within the said period, the same shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue”. Besides the Block Development and Panchayat Officer, now SDO (Civil) shall also be empowered to take necessary steps for the amount’s recovery.

The Cabinet approved draft of the Haryana Municipal (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, that is aimed to define ‘Core area’ as “built-up area” within the municipal limit planned or “developed 50 years before the coming into force of this Amendment Act and which due to urbanisation and efflux of time require replanning of land use and also include built-up area of village ‘abadi’, which has subsequently been included in municipal limit”.