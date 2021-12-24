Cabinet okays general category commission

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to set up Punjab State General Category Commission for unreserved classes. This commission is aimed towards safeguarding the interests of the unreserved classes besides effective implementation of various welfare schemes for the benefit of poor belonging to unreserved classes, a government statement said.

With this decision, the Cabinet has acceded to a long-standing demand of employees belonging to general category (unreserved classes), who had been alleging that their interests were not being protected. These employees had requested the state government to constitute a General Category Commission in Punjab on the pattern of Gujarat. The state already has an SC commission.

One-time settlement policy

The Cabinet also gave approval to bring out OTS for chronic defaulters of dues of principal cost of industrial plots located in different focal points developed by the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation/Punjab Infotech in the state.

Under this scheme, the defaulters will be given an opportunity to clear their long outstanding dues of PSIEC/Punjab Infotech after availing waiver of 100 per cent component of penal interest and of 25 per cent component of normal interest due or maximum up to the current reserve price of the plot (after adjusting already paid amount), as may be chosen by the plot holder.

Plot holder would be required to deposit their dues under this scheme on or before March 31, 2022.In case of industrial plots/sheds also, already allotted to entrepreneurs, the Cabinet gave approval to extend OTS scheme for restoration, transfer, and conversion to free hold of industrial plots/sheds. This scheme would apply to allottees of plots and shed in industrial estates including commercial allotments like shop-cum-flats (SCFs) made by the Industries & Commerce Department.

MV tax exemption

The Cabinet also gave a go-ahead for exemption of Motor Vehicle Tax for stage carriage buses (big & mini buses) and contract carriage vehicles less than 16-seater vehicles. The move, the government said, would relieve the transport sector from financial loss in wake of huge loss suffered by it amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Geeta Adhyayan, Sanatani Granth institute

A Geeta Adhyayan and Sanatani Granth Institute will be set up at Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala to carry out teaching and research, the Cabinet decided.

A government statement said this centre will promote a considerate attitude towards the other’s spiritual, religious, ethnic perspectives.

Film & TV development council

The Cabinet has given its assent for setting up of Film & Television Development Council in the state. The council would be constituted of 11 members having a chairperson who would be nominated by the state government.