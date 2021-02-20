Punjab Cabinet decisions nothing but a mere eyewash: AAP

He said that four minors were killed in the Maur Mandi bomb blast in Bathinda on January 31, 2017, but justice had not been served to their families till date by the Captain government. (File Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Friday termed as ‘eyewash’ the decisions taken by Captain Amarinder Singh government in the Cabinet meeting.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Cabinet had made decisions that purely aim to divert people’s attention from the real matters. Commenting on the cabinet’s decision of announcement of government jobs to the kin of the victims who lost their lives in the Maur bomb blast, Cheema said that the decision was too little, too late.

“The families of the victims are seeking justice, instead of providing them that, the cabinet has anniunced to provide jobs to the kin of the victims, four years after the incident took place. This is nothing but a mere eye-wash and is disgraceful of the government,” said Cheema.

He said that four minors were killed in the Maur Mandi bomb blast in Bathinda on January 31, 2017, but justice had not been served to their families till date by the Captain government. He added that the families of the victims had been relying on the government with a ray of hope for justice, but all in vain.

Lashing out at Amarinder Singh, Cheema said, “I would like to ask Captain Amarinder as to why no proper investigation has taken place on these incidents? Why haven’t people been convicted? Is it because Captain is trying to protect the people from his own party who are involved in this incident? Is it because the bomb blast links back to someone bigger?”

He said that to divert the attention of the people from the real matter Captain Amarinder was giving a promise of providing government jobs.

Further taking a dig on Captain government’s decision of abolishing posts in the name of restructuring five more departments to create new posts, Cheema said that Captain Amarinder Singh had promised jobs to the people of Punjab, but with the recent cabinet decision, Captain was reducing the existing opportunities available to the youth.

“In the recent cabinet decision, the government claims that they have created 1875 new posts, but in reality they have done away with 3720 posts. This shows that the Captain government is busy in creating spin to fool the people of Punjab where even the closing of certain posts is termed as a step towards creating new government posts,” added Cheema.

He said with such decisions, Captain Amarinder was not providing jobs to the unemployed youths of the state but instead was snatching their opportunities by abolishing already existing posts.

Cheema said that the Captain Amarinder-led state government, which was promising to provide ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’ before the elections, was betraying the youth and snatching the already provided employment. He said that in the same vein the government had earlier sacked the employment of the people by eliminating the posts in various departments including agriculture and water.

Slamming Captain Amarinder Singh for reneging on every promise he had made to the people, Cheema said, “With yet another Cabinet meeting,

Captain Amarinder and his government have failed to bring about major changes in Punjab. Most of his promises still remain unfulfilled. Most of the cases still remain unsolved and a large number of people still remain unhappy.”