scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Cabinet decision: AAP govt scraps Captain’s flagship Guardians of Governance scheme

"Considering the unsatisfactory performance of previous years in monitoring the assigned schemes of few departments, the Cabinet decided to do away with the Guardians of Governance scheme in the state in larger public interest," the government said in an official statement.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Punjab government Friday decided to do away with the Guardians of Governance scheme, under which ex-servicemen were engaged to keep a tab on the government run schemes.

“Considering the unsatisfactory performance of previous years in monitoring the assigned schemes of few departments, the Cabinet decided to do away with the Guardians of Governance scheme in the state in larger public interest,” the government said in an official statement.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The scheme was launched in 2017 by the Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh with the objective of monitoring schemes of few departments at the grass root level in an efficient and effective manner. “But, as its basic purpose has been defeated, so the GOG scheme has been closed with immediate effect,” the statement added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...

The scheme was started by the previous government to act as the “eyes and ears of the CM” and monitor development works and issues of administration in the rural areas. A total of 4,300 ex-servicemen were appointed as ‘guardians’ covering the state’s over 12,700 villages. They were asked to send in their reports using the latest information technology.

Interestingly, only a few days ago, the state food and civil supplies department decided to use the services of the GoG in verification of beneficiaries of Food Security Act and Atta Dal scheme. The exercise was to be carried under the supervision of DC and SDM concerned and committees were to be constituted for the purpose. For the rural and urban areas, GoGs were to be nominated as members of these committees.

UGC pay scale

The Cabinet also gave its approval to implement recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission for teachers of universities and government colleges. Mann had made an announcement in this regard on Monday.

Advertisement

The government said, acceding to a long-pending demand of teachers, the Cabinet gave its nod to revise their pay scales with effect from January 15, 2016. It will be implemented from October 1 this year.

Visiting faculty

In another decision aimed at overcoming a shortage of teaching faculty in the colleges, the Cabinet gave go ahead to allow government colleges appoint visiting resource persons from amongst retired faculty of colleges and universities, who are qualified as per the UGC norms.

The visiting resource persons will be hired from amongst retired faculty members up to the age of 70 years and will be paid an honorarium per session, subject to the maximum of Rs 30,000 per month.

Guest faculty pay

Advertisement

The Cabinet also gave approval to enhance the remunerations of the guest faculty working in the government colleges of the state to a minimum of Rs 33,600 per month for both qualified and unqualified teachers, said the statement.

Sangrur medical college

More from Chandigarh

The Cabinet also approved the creation, fixation of pay scales and filling up of 1,020 posts at the upcoming Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences in Sangrur. These include 193 posts of faculty, 427 of paramedical staff and 400 other posts.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 02:24:17 am
Next Story

Scanty rains, rush to use 300 free units push Punjab power demand

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement