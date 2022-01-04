By seeking anticipatory bail, Bikram Singh Majithia exercising his constitutional right, says SAD spokesman

A day ahead of crucial hearing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the plea of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia who was last month booked in a case under sections of the NDPS Act, SAD spokesperson and Youth Akali Dal (YAD) chief Parambans Singh Bunty Romana on Tuesday said Majithia was “only exercising his constitutional right in the case [to seek anticipatory bail]”.

Addressing a press conference here, Romana said, “While AAP was trying to build a narrative that a weak case had been filed against Majithia, the Congress party was accusing him of having absconded. We agree with the contention of AAP that the case against Majithia is weak because it is not based on facts.

Its foundation is based on a policy of personal and political vendetta. Similarly, we want to tell the Congress party that Majithia is availing of the right to seek anticipatory bail as provided in the Constitution in the same manner as that taken by Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra, P Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor. Even frustrated Pradesh Congress president Navjot Sidhu had availed of the opportunity to seek anticipatory bail in the Patiala road rage murder case.”

Romana said “both Congress and AAP had got jittery after the huge response received by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in successive rallies in the State”.

Asserting that “the false and fabricated case lodged against former minister Bikram Singh Majithia was part of this game plan”, Romana said, “Now they are coercing the SSP, Vigilance Amritsar, to register another false case against Majithia.”

Romana said Majithia was “only exercising his Constitutional right in the case. Moreover, as far as AAP is concerned, its supremo Arvind Kejriwal has already apologised in writing to Majithia for levelling false drug-related allegations against him”.