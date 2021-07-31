By 2025, will track every child and enroll them in school, bring dropout rate to zero: Khattar

The Haryana government will bring the school dropout rate to zero by 2025, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said. He said the state will ensure complete implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 too by the year 2025.

“Every child in Haryana will be enrolled in the school by reducing the dropout rate so that emphasis could be laid on their all-round development,” Khattar said while launching the NEP-2020 digitally.

“The NEP-2020 will be completely implemented by the year 2025. Although the deadline for its implementation is till 2030, Haryana will achieve this target five years in advance,” he added.

Along with education and employment, the NEP aims to make students cultured and ”atmanirbhar” so that they can make important contribution to making India the “vishwa guru” once again, he said.

“At the time of the Independence, the education system of Lord Macaulay was focused on the ‘Three R’s’: Writing, Reading and Arithmetic, which did not ensure holistic development of a student. After 75 years of independence, the country needed such an education policy, which not only makes the younger generation educated but also inculcates the feeling of nationalism in them,” he said.

The CM said that the way Haryana has made a name in sports, it will also emerge as a leader in the field of education.

Khattar said the infrastructure required for implementing the NEP-2020 in Haryana has already been prepared with an aim to empower the students with knowledge, skills and values by imparting quality education. “Various initiatives have been taken by the state government to impart skill development from school level up to university level. Under this various initiative such as starting NSQF in schools, ‘Pahal Yojana’ in colleges, setting up incubation centres in universities and imparting technical education as per industry have been taken,” Khattar said.

The CM said as per the new policy, about 4,000 playway schools are being opened in the state, focusing on early age education. So far, 1,135 schools have been opened, he added.

Kahttar said in the NEP-2020, the target of ensuring participation of women in higher education has been set at 50 per cent, which will be achieved by the state by 2025 from current 32 per cent.

On the occasion, Khattar announced that July 29 will be celebrated every year as New Education Policy Day. On this day, the progress on aims and objectives of the NEP-2020 will be reviewed, he said.

National organization minister of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, Mukul Kanitkar said, “The main objective of NEP- 2020 is to make youth self-reliant. For this, complete emphasis has been laid on imparting education in Indian languages. The NEP is going to make country’s youth aware of the rich Indian culture. Unless a student is self-respecting and self-reliant, he cannot become atamnirbhar and India’s dream of becoming “vishwa guru” again cannot be realized”.