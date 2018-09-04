Buyers feel cheated, say GMADA should have cancelled licence earlier

GMADA has cancelled the licence of Sky Rock City Welfare Society. (GMADA office in Mohali.) (Express Photo) GMADA has cancelled the licence of Sky Rock City Welfare Society. (GMADA office in Mohali.) (Express Photo)

After the cancellation of licence of Sky Rock City Welfare Society, a residential project in sectors 111 and 112, those who bought properties felt cheated and said that the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) should have cancelled the licence earlier so that people could think before making any investment. The affected people also alleged that Parminder Kaur, general secretary of the society and wife of its president, Navjeet Singh, was yet to be arrested.

After the registration of more than 80 cases of cheating, Navjeet was arrested by Mohali police and is currently in jail.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, an affected buyer, Surinder Singh Paul, said he bought a 150 sq yard plot in his mother’s name and also gave Rs 18 lakh to Navjeet, the promoter of the society, and he was struggling to get his money back for the past four years. And now, following the cancellation of the licence, he did not know what to do. “GMADA has the power to cancel the licence as the promoter of the society did not follow norms and people like Navjeet Singh should not be allowed to run projects as they cheat people. Since there were a number of complaints against the promoters, GMADA should have cancelled the licence when they received the complaint against the promoter. Now, the damage has already been done to hundreds of people,” said Paul.

Another affected member, G S Gill, who gave Rs 8 lakh to the promoters, said police must arrest Kaur, adding that her name was there in almost all the FIRs registered against the promoters but it was strange that the police had failed to arrest her for the last four years. “Earlier, we struggled to get cases registered against these people. Now, after the cases were registered, only Navjeet has been arrested. His wife was named in almost all the cases with Navjeet but she is still beyond the reach of the police. Until or unless these people are arrested, how can we get our money back,” Gill wondered.

Vineet Sood, another buyer, alleged that after several efforts, they managed to get a case registered against Navjeet and Parminder in June 2016 but due to the dilly-dallying by the state Crime Branch, the challan was yet to be filed in court even after two years. “The accused duped hundreds of people. Neither did they return the money nor did they face any action. What can we expect now? We feel that there is no way for us,” said Sood.

Jatinder Singh, who bought a 150 sq yard plot and gave Rs 12.93 lakh to the promoters, said the entire scam could not have been possible without the collusion of GMADA officials. He demanded that an inquiry should be conducted into the entire scam, which is estimated to be around Rs 1,200 crore.

