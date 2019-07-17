Businessman robbed of Rs 6 lakh in Chandigarh

A local businessman was robbed of Rs 6 lakh at Sector 31/47 dividing road on Wednesday after two men on their two-wheelers engaged him in an argument over allegedly hitting one of them with his car.

Advertising

The incident took place around 10.30 am when Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Chandigarh Sector 34, was travelling in his silver colour Swift car. Singh is the owner of a steel-made chairs and almirahs company at Phase-2 Industrial Area.

Police have registered a case of theft and started the investigation. The accused were wearing helmets and they signalled Kuldeep Singh to stop his car near St Xavier School Sector 45.

Police also said it appears the accused were aware that there was cash in the car. After altercation over hitting one of the two-wheelers, the victim had also given Rs 200 to one of the accused, they said. Singh said, “I had Rs 6 lakh in my bag and it was on the co-passenger seat. I left my house in Sector 34 and was going to my factory in phase-2 Industrial Area. Near St Xavier School Sector 44, a two-wheeler rider signalled me to stop the car while abusing me for hitting his two-wheeler.

Advertising

“While sitting inside the car, I pleaded sorry and continued to drive. Later, at Sector 31/47 dividing road, two men on two Activa scooters, including the one who had signalled me to stop near the school, appeared and cordoned my car. I came out of my car and pleaded for forgiveness. I even handed over Rs 200 to one of them telling him that he can get his scooter repaired. As the two left and I entered my car, I noticed Rs 6 lakh was missing from my bag. The two men were wearing helmets. I can identify them only when they are brought before me.”

SP Niharika Bhatt said, “Kuldeep Singh informed that he once checked the cash in his bag at a light point near Sector 34 after leaving his house. Apparently, two scooter riders at that moment spotted the cash in his bag and started chasing him. They played a prank with him of a road accident. Earlier also, such incidents were reported. There is no CCTV camera at Sector 31/47 dividing road but we are checking cameras installed near Sector 34, Sector 47 to get a clue about the suspects.”

Sources said Kuldeep Singh has almost lost his conscious when he came to know of the theft. He was not accurate about the sequence of events till the time when senior police officers counselled him and told him to recall all the events at Sector 31 police station. Singh said that he was scheduled to refund the cash to someone with business purpose.