Businessman duped of Rs 1.5 crore in fake Mumbai housing investment scheme

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Panchkula has arrested a man for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 1.48 crore. (File Photo)

The accused, identified as Amit Arjan Mirchandani, was produced before a court, and remanded in one-day police custody for further interrogation and recovery of evidence.

According to police, the accused allegedly enticed the victim, a Sector-7 resident, by claiming he was a prominent property dealer and that he had launched a high-end housing project named “Mirchandani Triton” in Mumbai.

He promised returns of 40 to 50 times the investment and to reinforce credibility, he invited the victim’s family to his residence and showed them fabricated brochures to convince them to invest.

Acting on the offer, the complainant and his family reportedly invested a total of Rs 1,48,50,000 (Rs 1.48 crore) in instalments between September and December 2024.