Businessman arrested for stalking, threatening woman for 5 months

A SECTOR 34 resident was arrested for stalking and harassing a woman and threatening her brother with dire consequences if the police complaint against him is not withdrawn.

The victim is an employee of a private bank and the accused has been identified as Sudeep Singh Sabharwal, a city resident who runs a business in Udaipur city of Rajasthan.

The accused is a divorcee and he has been stalking and harassing the woman for the past five months whenever he came from Udaipur. However, when they complained to the police, Sudeep even threatened to throw acid on the girl. Following the complaint, police arrested Sudeep and remanded him in one-day police custody on Tuesday.

Police added that the businessman had fled to Udaipur after he came to know that the family had filed a police complaint against him on February 17. Later, he called the girl’s brother and threatened him with dire consequences if his sister did not withdraw her complaint.

After the complaint, a team was constituted and dispatched to Udaipur to arrest him and he was nabbed on Monday evening, police said. He was brought to Chandigarh on Tuesday and remanded in one day police custody, police said.

Police said that both the accused and the victim knew each other and even in 2020, there was an issue between them. A police case was also registered at that time but the matter was resolved outside court.