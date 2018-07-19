Buses linked to Badals could take a major hit in Punjab

Sukhbir Singh Badal.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File) Sukhbir Singh Badal.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File)

As the High Court Wednesday paved the way for Punjab transport department to resume exercise to crackdown on illegalities and overhaul private bus operators’ route permits, the single largest chunk to be hit is of transporter companies that are either owned by Badal family or in which family has stakes.

Badal family has stakes in at least one-fifth of the permits of major private players earmarked for cancellation on illegal counts. Out of 3000 bus permits of 56 transport companies earmarked for cancellation due to illegalities, at least 626 are owned by the companies in which SAD president and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal and Union Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal are shareholders.

Transport companies owned by Akali leader Hardeep Singh ‘Dimpy’ Dhillon and Congress leaders Avtar Henry and Amarjit Singh Samra are also set to be affected. A number of permits of Ambala Bus Syndicate Private Limited owned by transporter Ujagar Singh and Libra Bus Service Pvt Limited, Malerkotla owned by transporter Fateh Singh are also set to be affected. In all, Punjab Transport Department had identified over 12000 permits for cancellation due to illegalities. This includes more than 6500 mini bus permits.

After the HC order on Wednesday, the Transport department has initiated the process to resume issuing the show cause notices to the transport companies which got illegal extensions, curtailment and increase or decrease in trips added to the original permits to make those more profitable.

Earlier this year, on the directions of State Transport Commissioner, the Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) had sent show-cause notices to the transport companies for illegalities in permits after Punjab government notified a new transport policy. As per the new transport policy, original permits issued to bus operators were to remain unaffected.

