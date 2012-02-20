Burns killed duo: report

Family members of the duo,who died on Saturday after a fire broke out in their jhuggi,alleged that there were stabbing marks on the bodies of the two. However,the Chandigarh Police have denied the claim in view of the post mortem report. The police today stated that the post mortem report clearly states that there were no external injury marks on the bodies and that the two died due to burn injuries.

The police,however,have recorded the statements of the family members. Sunil and Parmod had tried to light their jhuggi with a kundi connection but the attempt had proved fatal as the jhuggi caught fire in the wee hours of Saturday.

Both Sunil (22) and Parmod (24) were self-employed and used the jhuggi as night shelter. After having dinner at their sisters place,they had returned to the jhuggi at around 9.40 pm on Saturday. The fire broke out after 1 am.

