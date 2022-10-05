scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Burning Ravana effigy falls on Dussehra crowd in Haryana; a few injured

Police said there was no major casualty in the incident in Yamunanagar and that the condition of the injured was stable.

According to preliminary information, a few people sustained injuries but there are no reports of any major casualty. (Twitter/@ANI)

A major accident was averted on Wednesday evening in Haryana’s Yamunanagar area after a burning, explosives-packed effigy fell on a crowd that had gathered for a Ravan dahan event during Dussehra celebrations.

According to preliminary information, a few people sustained injuries but there are no reports of any major casualty.

“A few people, approximately seven, were taken to hospital for first-aid treatment, but fortunately there were no serious injuries in the incident that could have turned more disastrous,” a police officer said.

Police said the organisers of the event were questioned till late in the evening.

“The Ravana effigy collapsed on spectators while it was still burning and parts of it were still ablaze. A few spectators sustained injuries, but all of them were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is stable,” the officer added.

Explaining what happened, a police officer said, “A few people were taking the wood out of the effigy, but it started burning too quickly and rather fell on the people who were close. At least six-seven people had got trapped under the effigy.”

The officer identified a few of the injured as Surender Kumar of Sarojini Colony; Vikram and Rakesh of Bank Colony; and Mohit and Deepak of Badimajra Colony.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 09:46:46 pm
Curtains down on Durga puja festival in Bengal with idol immersion

Live Blog

