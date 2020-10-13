Burn PM effigies on Dussehra: Haryana farm outfit to farmers

PM Narendra Modi.

Protesting farmers in BJP-ruled Haryana will burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dussehra this year, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) announced on Monday.

The president of the outfit, Gurnam Singh, has given a call to farmers to burn PM’s effigies at all blocks of Haryana at 1 pm on the day of Dussehra (October 25).

“When you burn effigies, put photos of those leaders too who have supported anti-farmer laws,” said Chaduni in a recorded message to the farmers after a meeting of BKU leaders at Shahabad of Kurukshetra district. Acting president of Haryana BKU, Karam Singh Mathana, said, “The farmers want to express their resentment against the black laws which have not been withdrawn despite protests by the farmers. We have apprehensions that farmers’ land will go to corporates after implementation of new laws.”

Meanwhile, a group of farmers Monday showed black flags to Tohana JJP MLA Devender Singh Babli when he went to a mandi in Fatehabad district. On Saturday too, farmers had shown black flags to BJP leaders when they were staging a tractor rally near Dighal.

