Burglars strike PU prof’s house, make away with jewellery, Rs 2 lakh

BURGLARS STRUCK the house of a Panjab University (PU) professor and escaped with diamond and gold ornaments, silver coins and Rs 2 lakh cash in the university campus on Monday night.

The burglars entered the house after breaking the front locks. The stolen valuables included three pairs gold

earrings, one diamond earring, old gold ring and 12 silver coins. Professor Parveen Krishan reported to police all the valuables were kept in an iron almirah, which was broken.

A forensic team visited the house. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station.

The security arrangements at PU has remained in the headlines. In July, hundreds of taps, doors, etc., were found stolen from a newly constructed hostel building in University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) campus, PU.

Sources said the thieves allegedly entered the hostel building after smashing open the panes on doors and windows.

In November, 2021, Seema Goyal, wife of PU Professor Bharat Bhushan Goyal, was found murdered at her house in the campus. Police is yet to arrest the culprits behind the murder.