Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Burglars strike PU prof’s house, make away with jewellery, Rs 2 lakh

BURGLARS STRUCK the house of a Panjab University (PU) professor and escaped with diamond and gold ornaments, silver coins and Rs 2 lakh cash in the university campus on Monday night.

earrings, one diamond earring, old gold ring and 12 silver coins. Professor Parveen Krishan reported to police all the valuables were kept in an iron almirah, which was broken.

A forensic team visited the house. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station.

Sources said the thieves allegedly entered the hostel building after smashing open the panes on doors and windows.
In November, 2021, Seema Goyal, wife of PU Professor Bharat Bhushan Goyal, was found murdered at her house in the campus. Police is yet to arrest the culprits behind the murder.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 08:23:12 am
