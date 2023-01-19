Burglars strike at gadget shop, steal 60 phones worth `16L

Unidentified people decamped with over 60 smartphones and a few iPads worth around Rs 16 lakh from a Samsung showroom in Sector 35 Tuesday night. The accused entered after breaking the front locks. Sources said that the CCTV cameras installed inside the showroom were not in working as the employees had switched off the main power supply before closing the outlet.

Sources said that a suspected vehicle was caught in the CCTV cameras installed in Sector 35 market and its movement is being tracked through cameras installed in the city under the Intelligent Command Control Centre (ICCC), Sector 17. The theft came to light when the employees found the locks broken Wednesday morning. A call was made to the police control room.

A team from the PCR wing, Sector 36 police station, rushed to the spot.

A forensic team was also called to the spot. Inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar, SHO, Sector 36 police station, reached the spot. The company employees called their manager, Veema Bhandari, who later counted the stolen gadgets along with accessing the loss of the money, and lodged a police complaint.

A police officer said, “In the past, a similar burglary took place at another mobile showroom. In that case, the accused were arrested and most of the stolen property was recovered. We urged the showroom owner to connect the CCTV cameras with a separate power-point so they can operate 24 hours”.

Besides the Sector 36 police station, teams of the crime branch, district crime cell and operations cell also visited the spot. Sources said the company officials are in the process of providing the IMEI numbers of the stolen gadgets. A case was registered at Sector 36 police station.

Bike-borne men snatch Rs 2.74L from 2 people

Mohali: Two bike-borne men snatched Rs 2.74 lakh from two liquor factory employees on Wednesday. According to the police, Vinod and Sundar, employees at Alco Liquor Factory near Dera Bassi were returning to the factory after withdrawing the cash on a motorcycle.

When they reached near GBP Rosewood Society on Gulabhgarh Road, two men snatched the bag from Sundar who was riding pillion. Sundar told police that they were carrying the case to pay the salary of the workers at the factory. ENS