Monday, July 25, 2022

Burglars flee with jewellery worth lakhs from Chandigarh residence of Tarn Taran DC

This is the second such burglary in Chandigarh's Sector 7 area in a month. On June 28, burglars stole cash and valuables worth lakhs from the residence of the Patiala deputy commissioner.

Written by Saurabh Parashar | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 25, 2022 5:37:28 pm
chandigarh news, Indian ExpressThe burglary took place at the house situated opposite the market in Sector 7. (Representational File Photo)

Burglars allegedly broke into the residence of the deputy commissioner (DC) of Tarn Taran in Chandigarh’s Sector 7 and fled with jewellery, including gold and diamonds, worth lakhs in what is the second such burglary in the locality within a month, officers said.

Police sources said DC Moneesh Kumar and his wife Dr Mrinalini C Kumar were in Hyderabad when the burglary took place at the house situated opposite the market in Sector 7, purportedly between July 19 and 24. A police beat box is located hardly 50 metres from the house.

According to the police, the couple returned from their trip on Sunday and found that the house had been ransacked. Officers said burglars allegedly entered the house after scaling the entry gate and then they broke the locks. A complaint in this regard was lodged by the DC’s wife after which a case was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

The stolen items include seven gold/diamond sets, 10-12 gold/diamond rings, eight to 10 gold chains, three diamond bangles, one gold kara, four gold bangles, three to four watches, 15-20 silver coins, five to six gold coins, one diamond mangalsutra, two to three diamond rings, one gold chain and a gold/diamond topaz ornament.

Earlier, a theft was reported at the house of the Patiala deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on June 28 when burglars fled with Rs 2 lakh in cash, two pairs of gold earrings, a gold chain, a diamond earring set and a set of bracelets, besides other valuables.

