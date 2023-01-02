Two burglars held in Chandigarh; jewellery, 3.8L, car used in the crime recovered

A team of Sector 19 police station arrested two burglars and recovered stolen items, including gold jewellery, and Rs 3.8 lakh in cash from them.

The police also recovered the car used in the crime.

The burglars were identified as Jatin Narula, 22, and Sameer, 23.

The stolen property, including diamond/golden ornaments weighing around 45 tolas, and Rs 3.80 lakh were recovered from them. The jewellery items included six gold chains/necklaces, seven gold bangles, five golden finger rings, six pairs of gold earrings and one earring.

The complainant, Ashok Goyal, a resident of Sector 21-B, reported that he is professionally a chartered accountant and his wife is working in FCI.

On December 31, around 7 pm, he along with his wife and two sons went to Sector 22 in Chandigarh to celebrate New Year with his relatives. When they reached home at 1.30 am, they noticed the theft.