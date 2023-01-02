scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Two burglars held in Chandigarh; jewellery, 3.8L, car used in the crime recovered

The complainant noticed the theft when he and his family came back home late on December 31, after celebrating New Year with his relatives.

The stolen property, including diamond/golden ornaments weighing around 45 tolas, and Rs 3.80 lakh were recovered from the burglars. (Representational Photo/File)

A team of Sector 19 police station arrested two burglars and recovered stolen items, including gold jewellery, and Rs 3.8 lakh in cash from them.

The police also recovered the car used in the crime.

The burglars were identified as Jatin Narula, 22, and Sameer, 23.

Also Read |2023: Challenges and opportunities for Chandigarh, Here is to a greener city

The stolen property, including diamond/golden ornaments weighing around 45 tolas, and Rs 3.80 lakh were recovered from them. The jewellery items included six gold chains/necklaces, seven gold bangles, five golden finger rings, six pairs of gold earrings and one earring.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Crashing land prices to no brides: In Kerala villages, fear of proposed b...
Crashing land prices to no brides: In Kerala villages, fear of proposed b...
In 6 years, special loans for higher education at 1/3rd of target
In 6 years, special loans for higher education at 1/3rd of target

The complainant, Ashok Goyal, a resident of Sector 21-B, reported that he is professionally a chartered accountant and his wife is working in FCI.

More from Chandigarh

On December 31, around 7 pm, he along with his wife and two sons went to Sector 22 in Chandigarh to celebrate New Year with his relatives. When they reached home at 1.30 am, they noticed the theft.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 07:52 IST
Next Story

Story is the star: The global appeal of south Indian cinema

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close