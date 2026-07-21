Burglars break into Phase-2 market showroom in Mohali, decamp with cash and goods worth lakhs

Police reached the spot after being informed and launched an investigation.

Cash and valuables worth lakhs were reportedly stolen in a late-night burglary at a showroom in Phase-2 market.

The theft took place at Muscat School Mart, where unidentified miscreants allegedly broke open the rear shutter of the showroom around 2.15 am on Monday and carried out the burglary.

According to showroom owner Anil Arora, he found the shop ransacked when he opened it the following morning. On checking the inventory, he discovered that the burglars had stolen two laptops, around Rs 85,000 in cash, the DVR of the CCTV surveillance system, 20 laptop bags and a CCTV camera.

Police reached the spot after being informed and launched an investigation. Preliminary scrutiny of CCTV footage from the surrounding area revealed that the suspects had arrived in an Hyundai i10 car.