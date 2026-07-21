Burglars break into Phase-2 market showroom in Mohali, decamp with cash and goods worth lakhs

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Cash and valuables worth lakhs were reportedly stolen in a late-night burglary at a showroom in Phase-2 market.
The theft took place at Muscat School Mart, where unidentified miscreants allegedly broke open the rear shutter of the showroom around 2.15 am on Monday and carried out the burglary.
According to showroom owner Anil Arora, he found the shop ransacked when he opened it the following morning. On checking the inventory, he discovered that the burglars had stolen two laptops, around Rs 85,000 in cash, the DVR of the CCTV surveillance system, 20 laptop bags and a CCTV camera.
Police reached the spot after being informed and launched an investigation. Preliminary scrutiny of CCTV footage from the surrounding area revealed that the suspects had arrived in an Hyundai i10 car.
Arora said the accused first forced open the rear shutter before entering the showroom. They then searched the premises and packed valuables into boxes before fleeing. To erase evidence, the burglars also took away the CCTV DVR, which stored the surveillance footage from inside the shop.
Police said some suspicious movements were captured by nearby cameras and efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and trace those involved.
The incident has triggered concern among traders in Phase-2 Market, who alleged that thefts in the area have increased significantly over the past few months.
Shopkeepers said several establishments had been targeted earlier as well, but in most cases the accused were yet to be arrested
“The repeated thefts have become a matter of serious concern for traders. Despite several complaints, effective action has not been taken, which has only encouraged criminals,” Nitesh Vij, president of the Phase-2 Market Association, said.
Vij urged the Mohali Municipal Commissioner and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali, to visit the market and review the security situation. He also demanded the removal of encroachments, better regulation of street vendors, enhanced police patrolling and a thorough investigation into the latest burglary, along with the early arrest of the accused to restore traders’ confidence.
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