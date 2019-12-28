Bureaucrats in Punjab, NE are most corrupt: Former director of Mussoorie Academy

Dr Naresh Chandra Saxena was speaking to The Indian Express on the sidelines of a lecture on Challenges of Governance: the way out, organised by Institute of Development and Communication Friday. (Representational Image) Dr Naresh Chandra Saxena was speaking to The Indian Express on the sidelines of a lecture on Challenges of Governance: the way out, organised by Institute of Development and Communication Friday. (Representational Image)

Bureaucrats in Punjab and Northeastern states are the “most corrupt” in the country, claimed Dr Naresh Chandra Saxena, former director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

Dr. Saxena was speaking to The Indian Express on the sidelines of a lecture on Challenges of Governance: the way out, organised by Institute of Development and Communication Friday.

“I do not have the data to prove my point. There is no study. I was in academy for eight years, I keep meeting officers. This is my personal feeling. I may be wrong. And there is corruption in North-East, Karnataka is corrupt, MP is corrupt, Bihar is not corrupt. But if officers see their bosses are honest, they want to be honest,” said Saxena, who has authored the book, ‘What ails the IAS and why it fails to deliver’.

He went on to add: “If there is more money coming in from GOI like NE states, there would be more corruption.”

Dr Saxena, who touched the issue of “non-performance of bureaucrats” in his lecture earlier, said, “Even during the period when Khalistan movement was strong, not many officers from Punjab wanted to go to GOI. Itne aaram se reh rahe hain yahan, bda makaan mila hai, roz sham ko club ja rahe hain, 3-4 servants hain (They live well here. They get a big house, 3-4 servants, they get to go to club everyday). If they go to Delhi, they would not get all these things there,” he said.

“But 50 per cent officers are honest. Corruption has only increased over the years,” he said.

He further said that the main reason for “underperformance” of bureaucrats is the security of tenure. “In UP they say hafte hafte ki posting hoti hai, hafta banate rehte hain ( we are collecting our weekly bribes because we get week long posting),” Dr Saxena said adding that there should be a minimum posting period.

He also said, “Administration is top-heavy everywhere. Like in Punjab there used to be one I-G, now there are several DGs. Everybody is getting promoted, it was done to decrease the frustration, but it has led more to it..If we will make everyone DGP, then we will go to the politicians, we will bow to them, will give them bribes to get good posting.” Dr Saxena also said that BJP government at the Centre is “failing on many grounds”.

“BJP’s basic thinking about India is flawed. Ideologically they think that Muslims should be B-class citizens, but more dangerous is the fact that they think if they take away rights from Muslims, Hindus will be happy and vote for them. In the current agitation, Hindus are also supporting the Muslims in protests against CAA. Congress policy was also wrong…,” he further said.

