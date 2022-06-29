Bureaucrats don’t respond to MLAs, need to form protocol panel: Bajwa

Alleging that bureaucracy did not bother to respond to the legislators, Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa Tuesday demanded constituting a protocol committee of Punjab Vidhan Sabha to make bureaucrats responsive.

“I want to give a suggestion as majority of the members are first timers. A protocol committee should be formed. I want to tell all MLAs that as per protocol you are above the chief secretary. I am talking about all MLAs,” said Bajwa while raising the issue during the zero hour on the fourth day of the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan

Sabha.

He pointed out that bureaucracy was non-responsive to the letters and phone calls made to them by the legislators. Bajwa added that bureaucracy may have been responding to the ministers.

“We write letters to them, no one responds. Call them, no one responds. Speaker sahib, you write letters, they don’t respond,” said Bajwa, pointing out such committees were constituted in Lok Sabha in 2014, and one was formed in neighbouring Haryana.

“Tuhaada koyee dar khauf te hove na ena nu (They should have some fear of you),” said Bajwa, pointing out that an MLA was above the Chief Secretary, as per the protocol. “We got elected by two lakh voters,” he added.

Rural Development and Panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, however, opposed the suggestion. “The issue is not that big Bajwa sahib is trying to make. If we start constituting committees like this, then we may have to make committees on the asking of DCs and SSPs too. If some officer did not hear you, give us in writing, we will find out. It is not like that bureaucracy does not listen to what Mann sahib says,” said Dhaliwal.