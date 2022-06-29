scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

Bureaucrats don’t respond to MLAs, need to form protocol panel: Bajwa

Partap Singh Bajwa pointed out that bureaucracy was non-responsive to the letters and phone calls made to them by the legislators. Bajwa added that bureaucracy may have been responding to the ministers.

Written by Navjeevan Gopal | Chandigarh |
June 29, 2022 5:45:37 am
Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa

Alleging that bureaucracy did not bother to respond to the legislators, Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa Tuesday demanded constituting a protocol committee of Punjab Vidhan Sabha to make bureaucrats responsive.

“I want to give a suggestion as majority of the members are first timers. A protocol committee should be formed. I want to tell all MLAs that as per protocol you are above the chief secretary. I am talking about all MLAs,” said Bajwa while raising the issue during the zero hour on the fourth day of the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan
Sabha.

He pointed out that bureaucracy was non-responsive to the letters and phone calls made to them by the legislators. Bajwa added that bureaucracy may have been responding to the ministers.

“We write letters to them, no one responds. Call them, no one responds. Speaker sahib, you write letters, they don’t respond,” said Bajwa, pointing out such committees were constituted in Lok Sabha in 2014, and one was formed in neighbouring Haryana.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 28, 2022: Why to read ‘Hurting religious Sentiments’ or ‘In...Premium
UPSC Key-June 28, 2022: Why to read ‘Hurting religious Sentiments’ or ‘In...
Did NCP hold Uddhav hand, stop resignation, give him false hope?Premium
Did NCP hold Uddhav hand, stop resignation, give him false hope?
Record $82 billion dealmaking spree sees India defy global slumpPremium
Record $82 billion dealmaking spree sees India defy global slump
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votesPremium
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votes
More Premium Stories >>
More from Chandigarh

“Tuhaada koyee dar khauf te hove na ena nu (They should have some fear of you),” said Bajwa, pointing out that an MLA was above the Chief Secretary, as per the protocol. “We got elected by two lakh voters,” he added.
Rural Development and Panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, however, opposed the suggestion. “The issue is not that big Bajwa sahib is trying to make. If we start constituting committees like this, then we may have to make committees on the asking of DCs and SSPs too. If some officer did not hear you, give us in writing, we will find out. It is not like that bureaucracy does not listen to what Mann sahib says,” said Dhaliwal.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement