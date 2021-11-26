Burail village: 62-year-old held for pretending to be sales tax officer, extorting money

scorecardresearch
By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
November 26, 2021 12:40:09 am
Police said the suspect, identified as Parkash Puri, was nabbed from a market in Burail village on Wednesday.

A 62-year-old man has been arrested for impersonating a sales tax officer and trying to extort money from shopkeepers.

Police said the suspect, identified as Parkash Puri, was nabbed from a market in Burail village on Wednesday. Puri, they said, is a resident of Dhakoli in Zirakpur and was nabbed by local shopkeepers who handed him over to the local police.

According to initial investigations, Puri had entered a shopping complex and started demanding documents related to sales tax, and GST from shopkeepers.

He was also openly demanding money from them for not taking action against them. One of the shopkeepers, identified as Kamal Gupta, police said, paid Puri Rs 5,000.

SHO of PS 34, Inspector Devinder Singh said, “The suspect Parkash Puri is a former businessman who suffered huge losses. He then tried to recover the losses by extorting money following the same modus operandi four-five years ago. At that time too, he was caught but was not handed over to the police. A case has been registered at PS 34 and Puri has been sent to judicial custody.”

