Burail Jail to set up inhouse radio station, inmates to be RJs

The inmates at Chandigarh’s Model Jail of Burail will soon be performing as Radio Jockeys (RJs) at the in-house community radio station to be set up at Burail Jail.

Speaking to The Indian Express, AIG Prison Virat said, “The Jail Administration will be floating a fresh tender to the companies for setting up the radio station on the jail premises. A budget of around Rs 40 lakh has been passed by the Chandigarh Administration for setting up the radio station in the jail. After the tender work is done, the company which will be assigned for the task will begin setting up the in-house radio station.”

The aim is to bring positivity in the minds of the inmates in the jail barracks, said the AIG. “The jail radio will have infotainment content for the inmates, which may include some instrumental music, episodes by doctors on health and hygiene maintenance, small motivating and positive stories by the radio jockeys and also some daily updates through newspaper reading. The instrumental and classical music will be played for the psychological well being of the inmates.” He added: “Around 8-10 inmates at the prison have come forward for volunteering as RJ at the jail radio station, who will be trained by the professional RJs of Chandigarh. Also the inmates who will handle the programming and system software of the radio station will be trained by the staff of AIR Chandigarh as proposed.”

Speakers will be set up in all the barracks of the inmates, which will be plugged in from the radio station room.