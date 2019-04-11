Burail jail to beef up checking to prevent use of drugs in prison

After incidents of inmates and a jail warder being caught for possessing drugs, authorities at Model jail, Burail are proposing to strengthen the checking over drugs through sniffer dogs of Chandigarh Police. A senior official of Model Jail, Burail, said that for executing the plan a meeting will be conducted in a week with the jail staff, where measures like taking sniffer dogs on round to the jail and other plans will be finalised.

Since the jail does not have their own dog squad, the sniffer dogs will be taken from Chandigarh Police. A letter will be written to the Chandigarh Police for providing trained dogs of sniffing the drugs. The dogs will be taken on the round of jail twice a month, added the official.

A surprise checking of the barracks will also be conducted by a new team of jail officials within a month. The checking will continue further once in every month. The team will submit their report in a special register of the jail which has been formed now.

The official said that checking of inmates and their relatives have been conducted by three jail staffers at entry points earlier as well. The duties of the checking staff changes three times in a day, the official added.

Recently two Burail Jail inmates have been caught with charas and opium. During a search carried out in barrack number 5, 13.60 gm of charas was recovered hidden by one of the inmate named Bobby.

Similarly, another inmate Parwinder Singh, lodged in barrack number 4, was found hiding 19.20 gm of opium. In the past six years, the jail authorities have nabbed 23 inmates with banned substances. Meanwhile, in 2018, a Jail warder had also been arrested for possessing 880 gram of heroin,6.6 gm of charas and 385 tablets were recovered from him. The accused, Vivek Kaushal, is facing trial in the case at Chandigarh district court.