Burail jail: Rainas’ foundation to conduct workshop for women inmates

Aiming to empower women behind bars, the Gracia Raina Foundation, owned by Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Raina, will conduct a special workshop at the Burail jail on May 4.

During the workshop, Suresh Raina who will also be in Chandigarh for an IPL match at Mohali. He is expected to attend the workshop and interact with the inmates.

IG Prisons O P Mishra said, “The Gracia Foundation’s co-founder Priyanka Raina approached the Burail jail authorities for conducting the workshop for women inmates. Since there is a provision for the same in the jail manuals, the foundation will be conducting the workshop.”

“There are around 65-70 inmates in Burail jail who will be participating in the workshop. The workshop will be held on May 4, which will be conducted by a team of the Foundation from New Delhi including two women psychiatrists and a woman gynaecologist from the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16, Chandigarh,” Mishra added.

The workshop, which will commence at 11 am, will have three interactive sessions with doctors. In the first two sessions, they will deliver lectures on stress management and queries of inmates on mental heath issues. In the third session of the workshop, the gynaecologist will deliver a lecture on women health-related problems and answer their queries on menstrual health, menopause, pregnancy, family planning and hygiene.