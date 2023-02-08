scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Burail jail officer registers complaint against ex-DGP

Parveen Kumar submitted his complaint with SSP, Mohali, through email. A DDR was lodged at Mullanpur Garibdas police station.

The ownership of the plot and membership of the society, which was in the name of former officer’s son, was transferred to complainant’s name. (Express Photo)

A DEPUTY Jail Superintendent, Parveen Kumar, at Model Jail, Burail, filed a police complaint against a former DGP of Punjab Police and his son for allegedly trespassing and threatening him with dire consequences in Mohali, here on Tuesday.

Parveen Kumar alleged that he had purchased a plot worth Rs 1.55 crore in The Greater Punjab Officers Co-operative Housing Society from the son of ex-DGP in May, 2021.

The ownership of the plot and membership of the society, which was in the name of former officer’s son, was transferred to complainant’s name.

Kumar reported that he along with workers went to the plot to construct the boundary wall on February 3. He alleged that the former officer along with two policemen entered his plot forcefully and threatened him with dire consequences.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...

Parveen Kumar submitted his complaint with SSP, Mohali, through email. A DDR was lodged at Mullanpur Garibdas police station.

More from Chandigarh

A police officer said that the matter belongs to property dispute wing and is being verified from both the sides. He said that both the parties were called for a verification.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 02:33 IST
Next Story

Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI court summons Kalyani to be present before it on Feb 9

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close