Burail jail officer registers complaint against ex-DGP

A DEPUTY Jail Superintendent, Parveen Kumar, at Model Jail, Burail, filed a police complaint against a former DGP of Punjab Police and his son for allegedly trespassing and threatening him with dire consequences in Mohali, here on Tuesday.

Parveen Kumar alleged that he had purchased a plot worth Rs 1.55 crore in The Greater Punjab Officers Co-operative Housing Society from the son of ex-DGP in May, 2021.

The ownership of the plot and membership of the society, which was in the name of former officer’s son, was transferred to complainant’s name.

Kumar reported that he along with workers went to the plot to construct the boundary wall on February 3. He alleged that the former officer along with two policemen entered his plot forcefully and threatened him with dire consequences.

Parveen Kumar submitted his complaint with SSP, Mohali, through email. A DDR was lodged at Mullanpur Garibdas police station.

A police officer said that the matter belongs to property dispute wing and is being verified from both the sides. He said that both the parties were called for a verification.