Burail jail employee among 4 arrested for supplying SIM card, mobile phone to inmate

THE UT Police has arrested four people, including a fourth class employee of Model Burail Jail, for supplying a SIM and mobile phone to a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Manjit Singh, inside the jail.

They were arrested on Thursday. The cell phone with a SIM was recovered from the undergarments of Manjit Singh, who is lodged in cell number 9 of barrack 12 in the jail, on June 1.

Manjit has been lodged in the jail in connection with the murder of a property dealer, Rajveer Singh alias Sonu Shah, for the last one year.

The jail employee was identified as Manoj Kumar. The three others were identified as Abhishek, Gaurav of Dadu Majra and Noni of Sector 38. Police said that the role of another jail inmate, Harish, is under the scanner. Police said that Manoj Kumar, a contractual sweeper attached with the jail dispensary, was instrumental in supplying the SIM and mobile inside the jail.

Sources said Manoj had concealed the SIM, mobile under the cello tape around his leg and transported these items inside the jail. Abhishek had used forged documents for procuring the SIM card. Gaurav had collected the SIM from Abhishek and handed it over to Noni who further gave it to the jail employee, Manoj.

Sources said Manjit Singh, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, came in contact with inmate Harish, who has been facing murder charges, inside the jail. Harish assured him of getting the cell phone. Police said Harish and Gaurav were arrested in a case of murder one-and-a-half year ago. At that time, Gaurav was a juvenile. He was released from Juvenile Home after one year. Harish is still lodged in Model Burail jail. A case was registered at Sector 49 police station. Accused Manoj Kumar had been working in the jail through a private contractor.