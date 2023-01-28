scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Burail jail admin suggests increase in inmate wages, STD call time

The STD call time may increase from five to seven minutes, officials said

Burail model jail ChandigarhIG, Prisons, Deepak Purohit, said, “We hope that inmates will maintain discipline and perform work for the betterment of the jail. The jail authorities are committed for the welfare and rehabilitation as per the law of the nation”. (File)

The administration of Model Jail, Burail, has recommended a hike in the wages of inmates along with extending the timing of subscriber trunk dialling (STD) call time up to seven minutes, on Republic Day on Thursday. The wages are proposed to be enhanced from Rs 90, Rs 100 and Rs 110 to Rs 130, Rs 140 and Rs 150, respectively, on the recommendations of Wages Fixation Committee.

The STD facility is being extended daily from 5 to 7 minutes. The proposal in this regard is being sent to the Chandigarh Administration. The decisions were announced during the Republic Day function held at the jail.

IG, Prisons, Deepak Purohit, said, “We hope that inmates will maintain discipline and perform work for the betterment of the jail. The jail authorities are committed for the welfare and rehabilitation as per the law of
the nation”.

As part of celebrations, hoisting of the National Flag was followed by the National Anthem.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 07:44 IST
